Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,764 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after buying an additional 920,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $303.13 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.35 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.77. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 439.32, a PEG ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.