Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,100 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $54,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in BlackRock by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $161,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 62.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $984.49. The stock had a trading volume of 85,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,405. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $646.91 and a 52 week high of $1,032.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $940.00 and its 200 day moving average is $852.25. The stock has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $995.31.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,511 shares of company stock worth $55,568,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

