Triune Financial Partners LLC Makes New $13.40 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 212,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,402,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Triune Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.29. The stock had a trading volume of 595,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,239. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

