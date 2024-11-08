Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Steel Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $10.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of STLD traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.70. 167,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $104.60 and a 1-year high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average of $126.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,387,767.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,523,371.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,387,767.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,523,371.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $269,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,106. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

