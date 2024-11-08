ABLE Financial Group LLC Has $308,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

ABLE Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 209,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,736. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $84.63.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

