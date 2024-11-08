Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.56.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $467.98. 72,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,127. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $426.63 and a 200 day moving average of $397.42. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $281.45 and a 52-week high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 192,421.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,980,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,418,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975,855 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 42,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,919,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,223,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,383 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 922,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,984,000 after buying an additional 322,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,970,000 after buying an additional 291,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,989,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.