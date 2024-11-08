DA Davidson Cuts Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target to $90.00

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $90.26. The company had a trading volume of 36,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,101. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.69. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $63.81 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

In other Federal Signal news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,206.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

