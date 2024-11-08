US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.04. The stock had a trading volume of 448,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09. US Foods has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $67.79.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,225.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in US Foods by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

