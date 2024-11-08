Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 473,795 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 5,277.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,795 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares makes up 0.9% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.77% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $21,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,363.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $53.18. 5,532,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,474,910. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

