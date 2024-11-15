Bright Mountain Media, Inc. Enters into Executive Employment Agreement with CEO Matthew DrinkwaterOn November 8, 2024, Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM) announced in an 8-K filing that they had entered into an Executive Employment Agreement

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Bright Mountain Media’s 8K filing here.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc provides an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform that connects brands with targeted consumer demographics in the United States and Israel. It focuses on digital publishing comprising websites, including Mom.com, Cafemom.com, LittleThings.com, and MamasLatinas.com; and advertising technology, consumer insights, creative, and media services.

Further Reading