TD Cowen Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $130.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Cowen from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TJX. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $120.60. 2,128,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,215,932. TJX Companies has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $122.10. The company has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 45.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,041,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $114,722,000 after buying an additional 327,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

