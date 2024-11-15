Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

NYSE:DG traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.91. 1,585,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. The trade was a 1.23 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 453.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,238,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388,735 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $194,832,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,257,000 after acquiring an additional 765,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

