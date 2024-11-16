RIA Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,980,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.1% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after buying an additional 338,494 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,904,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $496.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $382.66 and a 1 year high of $515.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

