Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 506,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $137,088,000 after purchasing an additional 40,106 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.84.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE LOW traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $269.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,940. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.23 and a one year high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.51.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

