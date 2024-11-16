Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $408.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $399.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.34. The stock has a market cap of $405.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.34 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

