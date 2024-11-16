SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Down 18.7% in October

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuRo Capital

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,477.44. The trade was a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth $311,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 72,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 50.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSSS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. 195,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,648. SuRo Capital has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $112.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 27.02, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12.

About SuRo Capital

(Get Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

See Also

