Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Rises By 46.6%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the October 15th total of 26,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Castor Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of CTRM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 65,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,777. Castor Maritime has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Castor Maritime

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Castor Maritime stock. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Castor Maritime accounts for 0.0% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned about 0.13% of Castor Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

