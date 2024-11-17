First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 27.4% in October

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the October 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 92,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

