Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,690 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Mativ were worth $14,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Mativ during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Mativ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 194,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the third quarter worth $567,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mativ during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mativ in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MATV opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $649.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mativ’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

