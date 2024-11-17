Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $597.10 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.80 and a 12 month high of $631.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $593.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.05. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.96, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,738.02. This trade represents a 41.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total value of $3,786,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,436,500. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $19,307,295. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

