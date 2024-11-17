Empowered Funds LLC Has $7.47 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,107 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 46,651 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 128,895 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Halliburton by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 79,190 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 32,280 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.79.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

