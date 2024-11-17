Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in October

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the October 15th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 327.0 days.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Vimian Group AB (publ) stock opened at C$3.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.22. Vimian Group AB has a 1-year low of C$2.68 and a 1-year high of C$4.12.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Featured Stories

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

