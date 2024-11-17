Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in October

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the October 15th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 327.0 days.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Price Performance
Vimian Group AB (publ) stock opened at C$3.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.22. Vimian Group AB has a 1-year low of C$2.68 and a 1-year high of C$4.12.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Company Profile
