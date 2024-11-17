Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

WDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 565.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 154.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 187,033 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 298,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 55,078 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 171,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 76,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 82,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

WDS opened at $15.37 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Stories

