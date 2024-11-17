Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Short Interest Up 25.7% in October

Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,900 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the October 15th total of 437,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Welcia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WLCGF opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. Welcia has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $21.50.
About Welcia
