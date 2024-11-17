Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 395.1% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,519 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,218,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,445.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,404,000 after buying an additional 369,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,968,000 after buying an additional 186,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $323.33 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.97 and a twelve month high of $335.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.68.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 68.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PWR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

