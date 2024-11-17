Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 615 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 119,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,891.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 53,990 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 4,646.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 28,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $638,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In related news, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.18, for a total transaction of $1,698,972.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,397 shares in the company, valued at $462,476.46. This trade represents a 78.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,756 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,184.80. This represents a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,176,652. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $108.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

