Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 28,225 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.2% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

