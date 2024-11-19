Insider Buying: ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Director Purchases 400 Shares of Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) Director Scott B. Salmirs acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.38 per share, with a total value of $55,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,019.14. The trade was a 7.40 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ICF International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ICFI stock traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $137.74. The stock had a trading volume of 31,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,796. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.38. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.28 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.61.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.02 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in ICF International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of ICF International by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ICF International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

