Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amara Financial LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,631,000. Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 79,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $258.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.54 and a twelve month high of $265.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

