Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $228.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.66 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $148.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.45.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

