Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 599,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $31,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $54.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

