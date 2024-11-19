Yardley Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,817 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Yardley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IYW stock opened at $156.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $161.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.86.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

