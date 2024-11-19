Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Update

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 867,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,147.10. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,311.52. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of FOX by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 692.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in FOX by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $42.88. 505,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,692. FOX has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55.

A number of research firms have commented on FOX. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

