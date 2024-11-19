Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $12.91. Stellantis shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 1,112,759 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STLA shares. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nomura Securities upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

Stellantis Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 7.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

