Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$89.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$91.50 to C$89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$88.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$87.23.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TD
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C($0.02). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of C$14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.