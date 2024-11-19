Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$89.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$91.50 to C$89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$88.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$87.23.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down C$0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$77.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,634. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$73.67 and a twelve month high of C$87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C($0.02). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of C$14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

