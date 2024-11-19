First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 26,313 shares.The stock last traded at $119.93 and had previously closed at $120.72.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.4808 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
