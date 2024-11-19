First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 26,313 shares.The stock last traded at $119.93 and had previously closed at $120.72.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.4808 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNX. ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 301,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2,399.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 64,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 61,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

