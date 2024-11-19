Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.1% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RTX opened at $119.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.16 and a 200-day moving average of $113.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

