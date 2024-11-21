Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 133 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $72,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 71,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Markel Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,664,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Markel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,694.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,342.66 and a one year high of $1,733.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,587.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,583.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

