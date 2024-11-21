Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 664,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $33,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $809,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 79.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.01 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

