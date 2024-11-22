General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,106,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $774,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $2,613,332,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,771,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,465,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,894 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 21,069.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,173,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $598,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,153 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in General Electric by 18,693.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,614,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $256,581,000 after buying an additional 1,605,434 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in General Electric by 280.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,485,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,086,000 after buying an additional 1,095,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GE opened at $178.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 12-month low of $94.54 and a 12-month high of $194.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

