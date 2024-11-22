Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 202.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $403.95 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $294.34 and a one year high of $410.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $390.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.