Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Insider Buys A$329,689.35 in Stock

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Free Report) insider David Blight bought 37,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$8.87 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$329,689.35 ($214,083.99).
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47.
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Lifestyle Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.
Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates communities, including 21 in operation and 9 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.
