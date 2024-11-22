Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,610,000 after acquiring an additional 118,792 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

