Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31,151.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $706,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,721 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $348,206,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $110,321,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $121,254,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,761,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,216,677,000 after purchasing an additional 354,196 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 48.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,498 shares of company stock worth $10,381,296 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %
MCD stock opened at $288.32 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.91.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.
McDonald’s Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.
McDonald’s Company Profile
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.
