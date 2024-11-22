Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,028 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $540,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after purchasing an additional 184,561 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $129,257,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,667,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,804,000 after acquiring an additional 96,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 27.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:REGN opened at $745.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $953.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1,028.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $735.95 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
