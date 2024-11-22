Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,028 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $540,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after purchasing an additional 184,561 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $129,257,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,667,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,804,000 after acquiring an additional 96,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 27.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,099.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $745.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $953.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1,028.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $735.95 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.