Blackstone Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) Trading Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01). 1,050,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 700,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Blackstone Loan Financing Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 439.38 and a current ratio of 528.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Blackstone Loan Financing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3.26%. Blackstone Loan Financing’s payout ratio is presently 6,923.08%.

Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

