Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $222.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

