First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Sold by Gentry Private Wealth LLC

Gentry Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,452 shares during the period. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1,642,192.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,583,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,455 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,680,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 715,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 483,397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,521,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,210,000 after acquiring an additional 436,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 581,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 310,042 shares in the last quarter.

FSIG opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

