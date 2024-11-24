Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 140,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,737,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,688 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,950 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,473,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLT stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.34 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

