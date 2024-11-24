Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,988,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $115.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $117.72.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
